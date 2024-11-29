World

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur

29 November 2024 - 13:20 By Shivam Patel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A burnt sewing machine after several shops belonging to Meiteis were set ablaze, in Borobekra, Jiribam, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on November 23 2024.
A burnt sewing machine after several shops belonging to Meiteis were set ablaze, in Borobekra, Jiribam, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on November 23 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Gunmen seized six hostages this month while exchanging fire with troops in India's northeastern state of Manipur after a rocket-propelled grenade reduced vehicles and homes to charred hulks in the hilly district of Jiribam.

Ethnic clashes over land and quotas in education and government jobs have killed at least 258 people and displaced more than 60,000 since last year in the biggest law-and-order failure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which rules the state.

Retaliatory fire by troops killed at least 10 gunmen in the November 11 attack, which authorities blamed on the Hmar group among the ethnic Kuki minority, as a response to the burning of their village and the killing of one of their number.

“We want peace but if they attack us we have to defend ourselves,” said Khuma Hmar, 55, an elder in the village of Zairawn, as he examined ash, burnt toys and bullet holes in the home of a 31-year-old Hmar woman who, authorities said, was shot, raped and set ablaze on November 7.

Officials attributed the arson and killing to members of the state's majority Meitei ethnic group.

India's home ministry, which sent more troops to Manipur after the violence, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kukis and Meiteis have battled in Manipur's foothills since May 2023 over the prospect of welfare benefits for the mainly Christian Kukis, whom India categorises as disadvantaged, being extended to the mostly Hindu Meiteis.

Multi-ethnic Jiribam had been largely free of violence until November's attacks, when peace seemed fleetingly within reach, but now the flare-ups are worrying authorities.

“We had decided we would not let the divisions between our communities reach here,” said Khuma Hmar.

After a peace pact signed by the Kuki-Hmar and Meitei groups after two rounds of formal talks, communities in the area had socialised, he added.

“The Meiteis tore it all apart,” Khuma Hmar said, pointing to the Meitei village of Mongbung, barely 50m from Zairawn on a narrow road winding past rubber and bamboo plantations.

Members of the Meitei community denied the accusations.

A security officer said about 18 houses had been burnt in Zairawn and in retaliation nearly 70 homemade projectile bombs were thrown at Mongbung, replicating a pattern of revenge elsewhere in the state.

At least 13 killed in gunfight in India's Manipur – official

At least 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two unknown militant groups in India's restive Manipur state on Monday, a police official said, ...
News
11 months ago

Troops nearby who heard gunfire and explosions readied to go into Zairawn but were blocked by a crowd of Meitei women demanding protection, said another paramilitary officer who sought anonymity, as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

“Our all-men units cannot forcefully remove women if they block our way,” he said. “We could go in only after the destruction.”

Prosenjit Singh, a Meitei from Mongbung, said no villagers had been involved in the Zairawn violence, however. “I have friends in that village, we went to school together, but we stopped talking since violence broke here,” the 37-year-old said. “We too want peace, but they should stop attacking us first.”

Hundreds of families fled Jiribam for relief camps in Manipur and neighbouring Assam state after the June killing of a Meitei man sparked arson and tit-for-tat killings.

Hostilities eased after peace talks brokered by authorities clinched a pact in August that let some families return home. But tension flared after another killing in September and intelligence officials warned hundreds of people carrying weapons had started flowing into Jiribam from elsewhere in Manipur, two security officers said.

The people who did this to my family should also be killed in the same way
Sandhya Devi, 33, Meitei woman

Searches uncovered armed cadres of Meitei and Kuki-Hmar militant groups, though both had signed pacts with the Indian government to halt operations, the officers added.

One Meitei woman, Sandhya Devi, 33, said life for her family began to return to normal after August. Her mother opened a small shop in Borobekra, a plains settlement of Meitei villages surrounded by pineapple, rice and rubber farms, located near security outposts.

But on November 11, about 30 armed men stormed into her shop in a tin-roof market and opened fire, killing two Meitei and taking six hostages: the mother, Devi's two sisters and their three children. Days later, the discovery of their bullet-ridden bodies in a nearby river touched off violence as the news spread, killing one Meitei.

“The people who did this to my family should also be killed in the same way,” said Devi, now one of nearly 100 Meteis staying in a relief camp.

Community leaders and legislators have urged peace and the government has declared Jiribam a “disturbed area”, allowing warrantless searches and arrests by troops given powers to shoot to kill.

Still, armed cadres continued to arrive, the two officers said, though violence has subsided as the military pushes the newcomers to leave.

Hundreds attended last week's funerals of the nine Meitei, at which one member of an armed Meitei group quoted its leaders as having sworn, “The fight that started in Manipur will end in Jiribam.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina

About 1,500 people died in protests that brought down Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina this year, and as many as 3,500 may have been forcibly ...
News
1 week ago

At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb blast on Saturday at a railway station in the city of Quetta in southwestern ...
News
2 weeks ago

Where are the world's stateless people?

Millions of people are not recognised as citizens by any country, often depriving them of basic rights most of the world takes for granted such as ...
News
1 month ago

Dozens of children drown during Hindu festival in India

At least 46 people have drowned, most of them children, while bathing in rivers and ponds swollen by recent floods during the observance of a Hindu ...
News
2 months ago

Sexual assault renews focus on ethnic conflict in Indian state of Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the ongoing violence in India’s most remote state of Manipur, breaking months of silence after a video ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa
  3. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  4. Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media South Africa
  5. Winner of R77m Powerball jackpot plans to start his dream business South Africa

Latest Videos

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma