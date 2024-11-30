World

Death toll rises to 12 as Thailand and Malaysia face worst floods in decades

30 November 2024 - 16:46 By Reuters
A rescue worker delivers bottled water to people staying in flooded houses in Sateng Nok, Yala Province, Thailand, on November 30 2024, in this picture obtained from social media.
Image: Poh Teck Tung Foundation/via REUTERS

The death toll from the worst floods in decades in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia climbed to at least 12 on Saturday, authorities said, as tens of thousands of people were evacuated due to rising water levels in the past three days.

In southern Thailand, the floods have impacted nearly 534,000 households, with the death toll climbing to nine from four reported on Friday and leaving thousands in 200 temporary shelters that have been set up in affected areas, the department of disaster prevention and mitigation said.

The Chana district of Songkhla province suffered the worst floods in 50 years, with video footage showing people being carried out to trucks from their homes inundated by a torrent of flood water.

Another video footage showed rescuers in Sateng Nok district of Yala province carrying a baby out from the roof of a home hit by the floods on Saturday.

In neighbouring Malaysia, the floods have impacted nearly 139,000 people in nine states, leaving three dead since Friday, according to the National Disaster Command Centre.

Thailand's meteorological department said that several areas in southern Thailand can expect more heavy rain on Saturday and warn of more flash floods in effected areas.

Neighbouring Philippines was hit by six typhoons in just month in November, causing widespread devastation.

