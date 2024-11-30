World

World wine production set for new 60-year low on weather woes: OIV

30 November 2024
In the southern hemisphere, overall wine output was estimated down 2% year on year at 46mhl and the lowest in two decades, with declines in Australia, China and South Africa offsetting a rebound in Argentina, the OIV said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

World wine output is on course to hit another 60-year low in 2024 as vineyards in both the northern and southern hemispheres endured adverse weather as they did last year, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Friday.

In its first global projections for 2024, the OIV pegged world wine output, excluding juices and musts, at between 227-million and 235-million hectolitres (mhl), with a mid-range estimate of 231 mhl.

The mid-range figure was 2% lower than last year's output and the smallest since 1961, the OIV said. A hectolitre is the equivalent of 133 standard wine bottles.

"Globally, 2024 appears to be a re-run of 2023," the OIV said in a note.

"As with 2023, extreme or atypical meteorological events are the key influence on global production, with early frosts, heavy rainfall, and prolonged drought dramatically impacting vineyard productivity."

