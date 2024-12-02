World

Philippines' Marcos says reported presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

02 December 2024 - 06:45 By Mikhail Flores
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Image: KAZUHIRO NOGI/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the reported presence of a Russian submarine in the Philippine's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was “very worrisome”.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported on Monday that a Russian attack submarine surfaced inside Manila's EEZ last week, citing security sources.

“That’s very concerning. Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ, of our baselines, is very worrisome,” Marcos told reporters.

Marcos did not elaborate on the submarine's reported presence, saying he would let the military discuss the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. A Philippine Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia's embassy in Manila could not immediately be reach for comment.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership when President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in 2022, just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two countries carried out live-fire naval exercises in the South China Sea in July.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated over the past year due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea. A 2016 arbitral tribunal ruled China's historical claims to the disputed waterway had no basis, a decision Beijing rejects.

Reuters

