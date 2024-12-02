World

UN calls for $2.6-trillion investment to reverse land degradation

02 December 2024 - 07:00 By Simon Jessop and Pesha Magid
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More frequent and severe droughts as a result of climate change combined with the food needs of a rising population meant societies were at greater risk of upheaval unless action was taken, Ibrahim Thiaw said ahead of talks in Riyadh this week. File photo.
More frequent and severe droughts as a result of climate change combined with the food needs of a rising population meant societies were at greater risk of upheaval unless action was taken, Ibrahim Thiaw said ahead of talks in Riyadh this week. File photo.
Image: Baz Ratner/Reuters

Restoring the world's degraded land and holding back its deserts will require at least $2.6-trillion (R47.20-trillion) in investment by the end of the decade, the UN executive overseeing global talks on the issue told Reuters, quantifying the cost for the first time.

More frequent and severe droughts as a result of climate change combined with the food needs of a rising population meant societies were at greater risk of upheaval unless action was taken, Ibrahim Thiaw said ahead of talks in Riyadh this week.

The two-week meeting aims to strengthen the world's drought resilience, including by toughening up the legal obligations of states, laying out strategic next steps and securing finance.

A large chunk of the around $1bn (R18.15bn) a day that is required will need to come from the private sector, said Thiaw, who is Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

“The bulk of the investments on land restoration in the world is coming from public money. And that is not right. Because essentially the main driver of land degradation in the world is food production... which is in the hands of the private sector,” Thiaw said, adding that as of now it provides only 6% of the money needed to rehabilitate damaged land.

“How come that one hand is degrading the land and the other hand has the charge of restoring it and repairing it?,” said Thiaw, whilst acknowledging the responsibility of governments to set and enforce good land-use policies and regulations.

Insurance cover ‘punitive’ since 2021 riots

The prevalence of natural disasters leading to insurance claims also played a role, says Sasria's executive manager for stakeholder management
News
6 hours ago

South Africa’s revised carbon tax to be harsher but with more offsets

South Africa's revised carbon tax aims to balance the rival demands of climate activists and polluters by lowering tax-free allowances while letting ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

With a growing population meaning that the world needs to produce twice as much food on the same amount of land, private sector investment would be critical, he said.

The talks in Saudi Arabia follow similar UN events in October on biodiversity and in November on climate change and plastics, where finance — or the lack of it — played a central role.

To hit $2.6-trillion — approaching the annual economic output of France — the world needs to close an annual gap of $278bn, after just $66bn (R1.20-trillion) was invested in 2022, the UN said.

LONG PROCESS

A UN-backed study released on Sunday said land degradation was “undermining Earth's capacity to sustain humanity” and failure to reverse it would “pose challenges for generations”.

Land totalling around 15-million square kilometres — bigger than Antarctica — was already degraded, and was growing by about 1-million square kilometres each year, it added.

Getting agreement on hardening up the legal obligations of states, though, will be among the tougher deals to strike, Thiaw said, adding that some countries were “not ready to have another legally binding instrument” while others felt it was important.

While countries had already made commitments to protect around 900-million hectares of land, they needed to set a more ambitious target of 1.5-billion hectares and speed up the pace.

Failure to agree on steps to restore degraded land would ultimately hurt parallel UN-led efforts to rein in climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and protect biodiversity, Thiaw said, with agriculture accounting for 23% of greenhouse gas emissions, 80% of deforestation and 70% of freshwater use.

“The resources that we are talking about are not charity,” Thiaw said, adding: “So it is important that we see this not as an investment for poor Africans, but as an investment that will keep the world balanced.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Development aid rebranded as climate finance isn’t going to achieve net zero

Trillions wasted on current approaches to the climate crisis could be much better spent.
Business Times
1 day ago

Why COP29 was not a failure

A number of developing-economy countries expressed frustration and dissatisfaction about the new climate deal reached at the end of COP29, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

World wine production set for new 60-year low on weather woes: OIV

World wine output is on course to hit another 60-year low in 2024 as vineyards in both the northern and southern hemispheres endured adverse weather ...
News
1 day ago

Time to turn climate talk into action

The financial pledges at COP29 may have been disappointing, but the priority now is to translate policy into practice
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  2. POLL | Is R6,000 penalty for prepaid customers bypassing meters enough? South Africa
  3. Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads ... South Africa
  4. Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale news
  5. Armed taxi patrollers target school transport South Africa

Latest Videos

Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 2 December 2024