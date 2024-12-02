World

World Court to open climate change hearings

02 December 2024 - 08:00 By Stephanie van den Berg
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The top court of the UN on Monday starts hearings on the legal obligation of countries to fight climate change and the consequences for states contributing to global warming, the outcome of which could influence litigation worldwide.

Vanuatu, one of the small island states that spearheaded the effort to get the International Court of Justice to give a an advisory opinion, will be the first of more than 100 states and international organisations to give their views in two weeks of proceedings.

While the court's advisory opinions are not binding, they are legally and politically significant. Experts said the court's eventual opinion on climate change will likely be cited in climate change-driven lawsuits in courts from Europe to Latin America and beyond.

The hearings begin a week after developing nations denounced as woefully inadequate an agreement reached at the COP29 summit for countries to provide $300bn (R5.4-trillion) in annual climate finance by 2035 to help poorer nations cope with climate change.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change and the environment, said it was imperative fossil fuels be phased out and more money provided to poorer nations bearing the brunt of climate change, such as his Pacific island nation.

“We would like cumulative historical emissions that cause significant harm to the climate system to be declared unlawful,” Regenvanu told Reuters.

Aside from small island states and Western and developing countries, the court will also hear from the world's top two emitters of greenhouse gases, the US and China. Oil producer group Opec will also give its views.

The hearings will run until December 13. The court's opinion is expected to be delivered in 2025.

Reuters

