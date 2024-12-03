Greece, which was on the forefront of Europe's 2015-16 migration crisis, has seen a rise in migrant and refugee arrivals this year, according to UN data. Around 56,000 people have crossed irregularly to Greece this year, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
The Samos camp, a sprawling, crowded, heavily surveilled facility surrounded by barbed wire, was opened by the government in 2021 to replace the former camp of Vathy, once an overcrowded, rat-infested tent city of 7,000 people.
Mullally said as many as 285 other asylum seekers who arrived there in 2022 might also be potential victims, without saying how the estimate was reached.
One of the human trafficking victims described in the letter became pregnant after prolonged periods of sexual violence and gave birth to a baby girl a day after arriving at Samos.
Once moved to the centre by police, she was offered no change of clothes for four weeks and had to remain in her blood and sweat-stained labour garments, Mullally's letter claimed.
Mullally is one of dozens of experts mandated by the UN to report and advise on specific themes and crises. Their views do not reflect those of the global body as a whole.
Reuters
Greece failed to identify sex trafficking victims in migrant centre: UN expert
Image: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A UN human rights expert voiced alarm on Monday at Greece's failure to identify and help victims of sex trafficking, saying the government may have missed hundreds of cases at a migrant centre on the island of Samos.
In a letter to Greek authorities, UN special rapporteur on trafficking in people Siobhán Mullally said authorities failed to identify 14 female victims of sexual exploitation or forced labour despite them displaying “clear indicators” including injuries, scarring, sexual diseases and pregnancy.
The women, who were all from west and central Africa and had travelled through different countries, arrived at the Greek centre in 2022 but did not receive adequate housing or medical, psychological and other assistance, Mullally wrote.
“They arrived in Samos as asylum seekers and all 14 cases demonstrate the systemic failures to identify survivors of trafficking,” according to the letter dated September 2 and made public on Monday.
“The environment of CCAC is not suitable for a survivor of trafficking and sexual violence,” Mulally wrote, referring to the Closed Control Access Centre on Samos.
Greece's migration ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns to jail while judge considers bail bid
Greece, which was on the forefront of Europe's 2015-16 migration crisis, has seen a rise in migrant and refugee arrivals this year, according to UN data. Around 56,000 people have crossed irregularly to Greece this year, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
The Samos camp, a sprawling, crowded, heavily surveilled facility surrounded by barbed wire, was opened by the government in 2021 to replace the former camp of Vathy, once an overcrowded, rat-infested tent city of 7,000 people.
Mullally said as many as 285 other asylum seekers who arrived there in 2022 might also be potential victims, without saying how the estimate was reached.
One of the human trafficking victims described in the letter became pregnant after prolonged periods of sexual violence and gave birth to a baby girl a day after arriving at Samos.
Once moved to the centre by police, she was offered no change of clothes for four weeks and had to remain in her blood and sweat-stained labour garments, Mullally's letter claimed.
Mullally is one of dozens of experts mandated by the UN to report and advise on specific themes and crises. Their views do not reflect those of the global body as a whole.
Reuters
READ MORE:
At least eight migrants drown off Greek island of Samos
More than 300 migrants detained in Libyan Desert, military force says
Malaysian man to be publicly caned at mosque for Islamic crime of close proximity
EFF raises 'forced labour and human trafficking' concerns over children found in Stilfontein
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos