Aid is only one part of total spending by the UN, which has for years failed to meet its core budget due to countries' unpaid dues.
While incoming US president Donald Trump halted some UN spending during his first term, he left UN aid budgets intact. This time, aid officials and diplomats see cuts as a possibility.
GLOBAL MOOD TURNS AGAINST OVERSEAS HUMANITARIAN AID
“The US is a tremendous question mark,” said Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who held Fletcher's post from 2003-2006.
“I fear we may be bitterly disappointed because the global mood and national political developments are not in our favour.”
Project 2025, a set of conservative proposals whose authors include some Trump advisers, takes aim at “wasteful budget increases” by the main US relief agency, USAid.
The incoming Trump administration did not respond to a request for comment.
Fletcher cited “the disintegration of our systems for international solidarity” and called for a broadening of the donor base.
UN seeks $47bn in aid as donor appetite shrinks while crises multiply
Image: REUTERS/Kent Edwards
The UN on Wednesday sought $47bn (R851bn) in aid for 2025 to help around 190-million people fleeing conflicts and battling starvation at a time when this year's appeal is not even half-funded and officials fear cuts from Western states, including the top donor, the US.
Facing what new UN aid chief Tom Fletcher described as “an unprecedented level of suffering”, the UN hopes to reach people in 32 countries next year, including those in war-torn Sudan, Syria, Gaza and Ukraine.
“The world is on fire, and this is how we put it out,” Fletcher told reporters in Geneva.
“We need to reset our relationship with those in greatest need on the planet,” said Fletcher, a former British diplomat who started as head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) last month.
The appeal is the fourth largest in OCHA's history, but Fletcher said it leaves out about 115-million people whose needs the agency cannot realistically hope to fund.
“We've got to be absolutely focused on reaching those in the most dire need, and really ruthless.”
UN releases $100m for interventions in crisis hotspots
The UN cut its 2024 appeal to $46bn from $56bn the previous year as donor appetite faded, but it is only 43% funded, one of the worst rates in history. Washington has given more than $10bn, about half the funds received.
Aid workers have had to make tough choices, cutting food assistance by 80% in Syria and water services in cholera-prone Yemen, OCHA said.
Aid is only one part of total spending by the UN, which has for years failed to meet its core budget due to countries' unpaid dues.
While incoming US president Donald Trump halted some UN spending during his first term, he left UN aid budgets intact. This time, aid officials and diplomats see cuts as a possibility.
GLOBAL MOOD TURNS AGAINST OVERSEAS HUMANITARIAN AID
“The US is a tremendous question mark,” said Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who held Fletcher's post from 2003-2006.
“I fear we may be bitterly disappointed because the global mood and national political developments are not in our favour.”
Project 2025, a set of conservative proposals whose authors include some Trump advisers, takes aim at “wasteful budget increases” by the main US relief agency, USAid.
The incoming Trump administration did not respond to a request for comment.
Fletcher cited “the disintegration of our systems for international solidarity” and called for a broadening of the donor base.
US finds Israel is not impeding assistance to Gaza; aid groups disagree
Asked about Trump's impact, he said: “I don't believe there isn't compassion in the governments getting elected.”
One of the challenges is that crises are lasting longer, an average of 10 years, according to OCHA.
Mike Ryan, World Health Organisation emergencies chief, said some states were entering a “permanent state of crisis”.
The European Commission, which is the EU executive body, and Germany are the number two and three donors to UN aid budgets this year.
Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, said Europe's contributions were also in doubt as funds are shifted to defence.
“It's a more fragile, unpredictable world [than in Trump's first term], with more crises. Should the administration cut its humanitarian funding, it could be more complex to fill the gap of growing needs.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Development aid rebranded as climate finance isn’t going to achieve net zero
WATCH | Israel allows aid into Gaza ahead of US deadline for progress
Ambitious project to fill 1-million mouths to stem child food poverty crisis
The best fix for inequality is a detail-driven state
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos