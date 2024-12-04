A drone view of Tunisian farmer and saffron producer Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din picking saffron flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din pick saffron stigmas from the flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia. Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
A view of a saffron flower at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
A bowl of saffron stigmas. Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
WATCH | Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate
As climate change impacts their livelihoods, Tunisian farmers Faiza Hamdaoui and Torsh Mouhamad Dhia Al-Din have turned to cultivating 'Red Gold' — saffron, a crop that requires less water.
