World

WATCH | Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate

04 December 2024 - 11:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

As climate change impacts their livelihoods, Tunisian farmers Faiza Hamdaoui and Torsh Mouhamad Dhia Al-Din have turned to cultivating 'Red Gold' — saffron, a crop that requires less water.

Manouba province.
Manouba province.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
A drone view of Tunisian farmer and saffron producer Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din picking saffron flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024.
A drone view of Tunisian farmer and saffron producer Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din picking saffron flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din pick saffron stigmas from the flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia.
Faiza Hamdaoui, and her business partner and Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din pick saffron stigmas from the flowers at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
A view of a saffron flower at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024.
A view of a saffron flower at a farm in Manouba, Tunisia December 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
A bowl of saffron stigmas.
A bowl of saffron stigmas.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din picks saffron stigmas.
Algerian saffron producer Torsh Mouhamad Dhia al-Din picks saffron stigmas.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

READ MORE:

Food security does not mean fencing off your veggie garden

Africa Day for Food and Nutrition Security reminds us of the need to end hunger and malnutrition on the continent
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Madagascar food crisis caused more by poverty, natural weather than climate change - study

Poverty, poor infrastructure and natural weather variability are bigger contributors to Madagascar's food crisis than climate change, according to a ...
News
3 years ago

New on the fyn-dining menu & it might rescue farmers from climate change

Sunday lunch for Loubie Rusch, freshly picked from her suburban Cape Town garden, comes with dune spinach, kruip vygie, sandkool, veldkool, ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

IN PICS | Seaweed farming brings hope to Kenyan villagers hit by climate change

The people of Kenya's coastal village of Mwazaro used to earn their living mainly growing cassava and maize, until the ravages of drought forced them ...
News
2 weeks ago

COP29: Eskom tells climate conference of plan for going green

SA’s single biggest emitter has set up a new office to guide its shift towards cleaner energy sources
News
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | How methane emissions threaten climate goals

Over the past five years atmospheric methane levels have risen at their fastest rate since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
News
3 weeks ago

Why we need to talk about older people and climate change in Africa

Here are solutions to a crisis that disproportionately affects the elderly and this continent in general
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Cape Town Climate Week off to wild start with indigenous foods

The themes of the programme are energy justice, water justice, food justice, spatial justice, gender justice and global solidarity
News
2 months ago

Bugs to the rescue

With parakeets, beetles and cacti among the invasives threatening local species, SA has emerged as a leader in the global fight to control alien ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

WATCH | 'Nature is punishing us': Drought imperils farmers and bees in Mexico's north

In the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, residents and farmers have anxiously watched and waited for clouds to bring rain to refill dried-out ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...
High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up