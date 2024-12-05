World

'Large number' of Americans' metadata stolen by Chinese hackers, senior official says

05 December 2024 - 07:01 By Raphael Satter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The official declined to provide specific figures but noted that China's access to America's telecommunications infrastructure was broad and that the hacking was still ongoing.
The official declined to provide specific figures but noted that China's access to America's telecommunications infrastructure was broad and that the hacking was still ongoing.
Image: 123RF/ sdecoret

A large number of Americans' metadata has been stolen in the sweeping cyber-espionage campaign carried out by a Chinese hacking group dubbed “Salt Typhoon”, a senior US official told journalists on Wednesday.

The official declined to provide specific figures but noted that China's access to America's telecommunications infrastructure was broad and that the hacking was still ongoing.

“We believe a large number of Americans' metadata was taken,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition that their name be withheld. Pushed on whether that might include every American cellphone's records, the official said: “We do not believe it's every cellphone in the country, but we believe it's potentially a large number of individuals that the Chinese government was focused on.”

Dozens of companies across the world had been hit by the hackers, the official said, including “at least” eight telecommunications and telecom infrastructure firms in the US.

US officials have previously alleged the hackers targeted Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Lumen and others. T-Mobile has said no customer data was compromised in its case and Lumen said there is no evidence customer data was accessed on its network but, in at least some other cases, the hackers are alleged to have stolen telephone audio intercepts along with a large tranche of call record data.

Call record metadata is sometimes described as the who, what, when and where of phone calls. It doesn’t include the content of a call but can include who a call was placed to, how long it lasted, and where it was made from. Even without the content, call record metadata — especially when captured in bulk — can reveal extraordinarily granular details about a person's life, work, and intimate relationships.

The official said the White House had made tackling the Salt Typhoon hackers a priority for the federal government and that President Joe Biden had been briefed several times on the intrusions.

The press call occurred as US government agencies held a separate, classified briefing for all senators on Salt Typhoon's efforts to compromise American telecommunications companies.

The FBI, director of national intelligence Avril Haines, Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel, the National Security Council and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were among the participants in the closed-door briefing, officials told Reuters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK facing increased hostile activity in cyberspace, security official warns

Britain's cyber security chief warned on Tuesday of a rise in hostile activity in the country's cyberspace, with the number of incidents handled by ...
News
2 days ago

Xi vows to work with Trump team as he meets Biden in Peru

Biden and Xi agreed that human beings, not artificial intelligence, should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons
News
2 weeks ago

Digital skills can break the jobs barrier

Against the backdrop of nearly 900,000 young South Africans writing their National Senior Certificate exams, lies a vivid juxtaposition of aspiration ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Hacker uses Telegram chatbots to leak data of top Indian insurer Star Health

The purported creator of the chatbots told a security researcher, who alerted Reuters to the issue, that private details of millions of people were ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa
  3. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  4. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  5. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 03 December 2024
‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...