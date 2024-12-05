Funding from the swap, designed by nonprofit The Nature Conservancy which also provides conservation support to the Bahamas, will go towards restoring mangroves damaged by the hurricane, managing the archipelago's 6.8-million hectares of marine protected areas and supporting the build-out of a new project to protect the entire Bahamian ocean area
Which countries have completed debt swaps for nature and climate?
Debt swaps are becoming a more widely used tool to help indebted countries raise money for conservation or climate-related projects.
Under a swap, a country buys back more expensive debt and replaces it with cheaper debt, usually with the help of a development bank. The savings are then used for environmental projects that restore mangroves or protect oceans, or help adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Here is a list of countries which have completed them in recent years:
BARBADOS (2024)
Barbados combined an almost $300m (R5.41bn) buy-back of its domestic bonds with upfront funding from the Inter-American Development Bank and Green Climate Fund to complete the world's first swap focused on climate resilience.
The wide-reaching project will see Barbados invest $165m in water infrastructure, food security and environmental protection to help the Caribbean island adapt to the damaging effects of climate change.
BAHAMAS (2024)
The Bahamas unlocked more than $120m (R2.17bn) in November to fund the conservation and management of its oceans and mangroves with a $300m debt swap financed by Standard Chartered and backed by the private sector.
Beyond B-loans? Development banks seek private money for climate change fight
African countries eye world’s first joint 'debt-for-nature' swap
Gabon, whose beaches and coastal waters are home to the world's largest population of endangered leatherback turtles, said it planned to use the money saved to tackle illegal fishing and fulfil a pledge to protect 30% of its coastal waters.
BARBADOS (2022)
Barbados completed a $150m (R2.71bn) debt conversion in September 2022, freeing up $50m of long-term financing for marine conservation with the government promising to protect up to 30% of seas covered by its territorial and sovereign rights.
The deal was funded by a 15-year dual currency blue loan arranged by Credit Suisse and CIBC First Caribbean.
BELIZE (2021)
Belize in 2021 committed to spend $4m (R72.2m) a year and fund a $23m (R415.1m) marine conservation trust to protect the world's second-largest coral reef by buying back and retiring a $533m (R9.62bn) bond.
Backed by nonprofit The Nature Conservancy, the US International Development Finance Corporation and Credit Suisse, the deal provided about $200m (R3.61bn) in debt relief to the Central American country.
SEYCHELLES (2016)
The Seychelles' debt-for-nature swap took dealmakers almost six years from design to disbursement. First mooted in 2012 the deal saw the Seychelles government buy back $21.6m (R389.8m) of debt from the Paris Club group of wealthy nations in 2016, financed by a loan from NGO The Nature Conservancy as well as philanthropic grants.
In 2018, Seychelles raised additional funding for conservation by issuing a $15m (R270.7m) blue bond, backed by a partial credit guarantee from the World Bank.
Reuters
