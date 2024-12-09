World

Australia launches anti-Semitism task force after synagogue arson attack

09 December 2024 - 13:49 By Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says attacks on the Jewish community are concerning. File photo.
Image: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Australia on Monday launched an anti-Semitism task force after an arson attack at a synagogue in Melbourne which police say was likely terrorism.

The fire early on Friday at the Adass Israel synagogue injured one and caused widespread damage, and has strained relations between Australia and its ally Israel.

It is the third anti-Semitic attack in Australia this year after the vandalism of a Jewish MP's office in Melbourne in June and anti-Semitic graffiti painted on cars in Sydney's eastern suburbs, an area with a high Jewish population, last month.

The Australian federal police (AFP) task force will be known as Abalight.

"Special Operation Abalight will be an agile and experienced squad of counterterrorism investigators who will focus on threats, violence and hatred towards the Australian Jewish community and parliamentarians," AFP head Reece Kershaw told a news conference.

"In essence, they will be a flying squad to deploy nationally to incidents."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attacks on the Jewish community were concerning.

"Anti-Semitism is a major threat, and anti-Semitism has been on the rise," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Australian police transferred the investigation into Friday's blaze to a joint counterterrorism unit, saying the blaze was likely a terrorist attack.

State and federal police along with the country's domestic intelligence service will work in tandem to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the attack, Shane Patton, chief commissioner of Victoria Police, told a news conference.

"We have the best resources, best-skilled investigators, people who are expert in this field, and we will throw everything we can at this investigation to resolve it," he said.

Police initially said on Friday it did not believe the fire met the threshold of a terror attack. Designating it a suspected terror incident gives investigators additional resources and powers that include preventative detention, Patton said.

Police have also stepped up patrols of Jewish areas in Melbourne  to reassure the community there, he said.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Australia on Saturday, saying the attack could not be separated from the "anti-Israel spirit" of government policies that include support of a recent UN motion backing a Palestinian state.

Albanese said on Sunday the fire appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Australia has seen an increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October last year. Some Jewish organisations have said the government has not taken sufficient action in response.

Dozens of pro-Palestine protests over the past year have remained mostly peaceful, though the government has raised concerns they could threaten social cohesion.

