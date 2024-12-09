World

Dozens of schools in Delhi get bomb threats: ANI news agency

09 December 2024 - 11:19 By Tanvi Mehta
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two schools in India's capital Delhi got the threatening e-mail on Sunday night and many others on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Two schools in India's capital Delhi got the threatening e-mail on Sunday night and many others on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

At least 40 schools received a bomb threat by e-mail in Delhi, India, on Monday demanding $30,000 (R537,165), ANI news agency said, while police officials conducted initial searches on school premises.

Schools, railway stations and airports this year have been subject to hundreds of bomb threats, which have later turned out to be hoaxes.

Airlines and airports in India received 999 hoax bomb threats from the start of the year until mid-November and 12 people had been arrested during the same period, government data shows.

Two schools got the threatening e-mail on Sunday night, which said multiple bombs were planted inside buildings and would be detonated if the sender was not paid $30,000, according to ANI.

Many other schools received the e-mails on Monday morning, prompting school authorities to call parents to take the pupils home for the day.

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur

Gunmen seized six hostages this month while exchanging fire with troops in India's northeastern state of Manipur after a rocket-propelled grenade ...
News
1 week ago

Parents were seen picking up their children from the gates of some schools as police checked school premises for suspicious items.

Police officials in Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In May, more than 50 schools in Delhi and the adjoining suburb of Noida received similar bomb threat e-mails that turned out to be hoaxes.

Reuters

READ MORE:

IN PICS | One killed, three hurt in apartment collapse in The Hague

One person died, three were injured and an unknown number of people are missing after a building in The Hague collapsed on Saturday after explosions ...
News
10 hours ago

At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb blast on Saturday at a railway station in the city of Quetta in southwestern ...
News
4 weeks ago

Toxic smog persists over India’s north, Delhi pollution remains severe

Residents in India's northern states woke up to another day of poor air quality on Tuesday as a layer of dense fog shrouded most of the region, and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India’s Kolkata

A court in the eastern state of West Bengal began the trial on Monday of a police volunteer accused of raping and murdering a doctor at a government ...
News
3 weeks ago

Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina

About 1,500 people died in protests that brought down Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina this year, and as many as 3,500 may have been forcibly ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case South Africa
  2. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  3. Child, 5, born in Mauritius prison to SA mom to be repatriated South Africa
  4. Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges South Africa
  5. Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete South Africa

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS