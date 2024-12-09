The cause of the disaster, which took place shortly after 6am local time (5am GMT), was not known. Van Zanen said that there had been a small explosion, followed by a larger explosion.
Police called on people who had seen a car speeding away from the scene, or people who had video of it, to contact them.
Images of the scene posted on social media platform X from a higher building nearby showed one segment, encompassing five apartments, had been reduced to ashes and rubble.
Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he was shocked by the news and had offered assistance to local authorities.
IN PICS | One killed, three hurt in apartment collapse in The Hague
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
One person died, three were injured and an unknown number of people are missing after a building in The Hague collapsed on Saturday after explosions and a fire, the mayor of the Dutch city said.
Jan van Zanen told a news conference those missing were believed to be buried under debris.
“The chance that living people will be found is small,” he said.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Reuters
