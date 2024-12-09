World

IN PICS | One killed, three hurt in apartment collapse in The Hague

09 December 2024 - 10:33 By Yves Herman, Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

One person died, three were injured and an unknown number of people are missing after a building in The Hague collapsed on Saturday after explosions and a fire, the mayor of the Dutch city said.

Jan van Zanen told a news conference those missing were believed to be buried under debris.

“The chance that living people will be found is small,” he said.

The cause of the disaster, which took place shortly after 6am local time (5am GMT), was not known. Van Zanen said that there had been a small explosion, followed by a larger explosion.

Police called on people who had seen a car speeding away from the scene, or people who had video of it, to contact them.

Images of the scene posted on social media platform X from a higher building nearby showed one segment, encompassing five apartments, had been reduced to ashes and rubble.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he was shocked by the news and had offered assistance to local authorities.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
A damaged car stands next to a fire truck at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
A damaged car stands next to a fire truck at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Firefighters carry a coffin as emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Firefighters carry a coffin as emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
A view shows damage at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
A view shows damage at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency personnel work near the body of a victim at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Emergency personnel work near the body of a victim at the scene of an explosion in a residential area in The Hague, Netherlands, on December 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters

READ MORE:

Suspected bomber dead after trying to enter Brazil's top court ahead of G20

A man killed himself with a bomb outside Brazil's Supreme Court after trying to enter the building on Wednesday, officials said, stirring security ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dutch police detain 50 protesters at pro-Palestinian rally after soccer unrest

Dutch police said they took away more than 300 pro-Palestinian protesters who ignored a ban on demonstrations in Amsterdam on Sunday and detained 50 ...
News
4 weeks ago

At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

At least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb blast on Saturday at a railway station in the city of Quetta in southwestern ...
News
4 weeks ago

Manhunt under way in Berlin after bag of explosives left at train station

German police are searching for a man who abandoned a bag of explosives at a Berlin train station and ran away after being stopped by federal ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case South Africa
  2. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  3. Child, 5, born in Mauritius prison to SA mom to be repatriated South Africa
  4. Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges South Africa
  5. Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete South Africa

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS