Russia detains 11 employees of allegedly fraudulent call centres: RIA

09 December 2024 - 13:31 By Reuters
Image: Mikhail Metzel/ Sputnik via Reuters

Russia's security service, the FSB, has detained 11 employees and head of a network of allegedly fraudulent international call centres who operated in the interests of a former Georgian defence minister, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

“The FSB has stopped the illegal activities of an international network of call centres that operated in the interests of the former Georgian defence minister and founder of Milton Group David Kezerashvili, who is hiding in London,” Russia's RIA state news agency said, citing an FSB statement.

Among those detained is an Israeli-Ukrainian head of one of the call centres, RIA reported.

