Russia's security service, the FSB, has detained 11 employees and head of a network of allegedly fraudulent international call centres who operated in the interests of a former Georgian defence minister, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
“The FSB has stopped the illegal activities of an international network of call centres that operated in the interests of the former Georgian defence minister and founder of Milton Group David Kezerashvili, who is hiding in London,” Russia's RIA state news agency said, citing an FSB statement.
Among those detained is an Israeli-Ukrainian head of one of the call centres, RIA reported.
Russia detains 11 employees of allegedly fraudulent call centres: RIA
Image: Mikhail Metzel/ Sputnik via Reuters
Russia's security service, the FSB, has detained 11 employees and head of a network of allegedly fraudulent international call centres who operated in the interests of a former Georgian defence minister, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
“The FSB has stopped the illegal activities of an international network of call centres that operated in the interests of the former Georgian defence minister and founder of Milton Group David Kezerashvili, who is hiding in London,” Russia's RIA state news agency said, citing an FSB statement.
Among those detained is an Israeli-Ukrainian head of one of the call centres, RIA reported.
READ MORE:
With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria while the world watches
US, Trump, Russia and others react to end of Assad rule in Syria
US, EU call for probe after reports of Georgia election violations
Georgia’s ruling party wins pivotal election, early results show, as opposition parties cry foul
Georgian parliament approves law curbing LGBTQ+ rights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos