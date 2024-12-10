The New Zealand government on Tuesday proposed to ban greyhound racing from 2026, saying the percentage of dogs injured in races remained unacceptably high.
New Zealand's greyhound racing industry has long faced criticism for not doing enough to protect the welfare of the animals, with three reviews on the industry over the past decade all recommending major changes.
“While fewer dogs are dying, injury rates, while down slightly, have plateaued and remain unacceptably high,” minister for racing Winston Peters said.
Greyhound racing will be wound down over 20 months and an advisory committee has been appointed to help find new homes for an estimated 2,900 racing dogs, Peters said.
The government on Tuesday introduced a bill, with the support of the opposition Labour Party, to prevent the unnecessary killing of racing dogs. It will introduce more legislation next year to make changes to existing laws to outlaw greyhound racing.
New Zealand plans to ban greyhound racing, citing high injury rates
Image: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cape Town man claiming to be CPF 'chairperson' convicted of animal cruelty
Greyhound Racing New Zealand chairman Sean Hannan said the decision was a “devastating blow” to an industry which had invested heavily in reform.
“We are disappointed that the government has not recognised the work the industry has done to address areas of concern — to the extent that it now leads the wider racing industry with its commitment to animal welfare,” Hannan said.
“We are concerned for the future of the industry’s greyhounds which may no longer be a breed seen in New Zealand.”
New Zealand, the US, Ireland, Australia and Britain are the only countries where commercial greyhound racing is still allowed.
It accounts for 8.5% of New Zealand's NZ$1.3bn (R13.51bn) racing industry, with just more than 1,000 full-time jobs, data showed.
Reuters
