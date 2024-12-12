World

Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

12 December 2024 - 07:11 By Kanishka Singh
US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli defence minister Israel Katz in a call that it was important for the US and Israel to be in close consultation over events unfolding in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Austin told Katz that Washington was monitoring developments in Syria and that it backed a peaceful, inclusive political transition, according to the Pentagon. He added that the US would continue its mission to prevent the Islamic State militant group from re-establishing a safe haven in Syria.

After a lightning advance, Syrian rebels led by rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani brought an end to more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country during the weekend and the world is watching to see if Syria's new rulers can stabilise the country.

After the collapse of Assad's regime, the Israeli military said its jets conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria and destroyed the bulk of Syria's strategic weapons stockpiles.

“Secretary Austin emphasised the importance of close consultation between the US and Israel on events in Syria,” the Pentagon said.

It added that Austin also discussed with Katz attempts to secure Israeli hostages in Gaza and urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave where Israel's military assault has led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that it denies.

The current crisis in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed nearly 45,000, according to the local health ministry. It has also led to extreme hunger and the displacement of Gaza's near entire 2.3-million population.

Reuters

