World

WATCH | Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlour

12 December 2024 - 09:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Amid the bustling souks of old Damascus, lies Bakdash, a legendary ice cream parlour that has stood as a testament to Syrian heritage for more than a century. Known for its unique Arabic-style ice cream, today it is a symbol of resilience and cultural pride.

READ MORE:

Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli defence minister Israel Katz in a call that it was important for the US and Israel to be in close ...
News
4 hours ago

Syrian rebels work to form government, restore order after Assad ouster

The lightning overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad left Syrians, countries in the region and world powers nervous on Tuesday about what comes next ...
News
2 days ago

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria while the world watches

Syrians awakened on Monday to a hopeful if uncertain future after rebels seized the capital Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ...
News
3 days ago

US, Trump, Russia and others react to end of Assad rule in Syria

Russia’s military bases in Syria have been put on a state of high alert, but there is no serious threat to them at this time, says Moscow’s foreign ...
World
3 days ago

Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Israelis and Palestinians are signalling new efforts to forge a ceasefire deal, even a limited one, for the first time in a year that would pause the ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy Politics
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Angolan counterpart President Joao Lourenco
Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlor | REUTERS