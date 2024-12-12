Brazilian climber Cacia Volare stands out among those scaling the rocky walls of Morro da Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro.
Volare credits her fitness to a vegetarian diet, regular exercise and a dose of vitamin C to keep wrinkles at bay.
WATCH | This 82-year-old takes on the rocky slopes of Rio de Janeiro
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
