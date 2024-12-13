Police in India's financial capital Mumbai said on Friday they were investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it received an e-mail in Russian warning of an explosive attack.
The warning was sent to the official e-mail address of newly appointed RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, a senior Mumbai police officer said.
“We have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.
Schools, railway stations, airports and airlines in India have been subject to hundreds of bomb threats this year that have turned out to be hoaxes.
At least 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat by e-mail on Monday, while airlines and airports in India got nearly 1,000 hoax threats until November this year, nearly 10 times more than in the whole of 2023.
Reuters
Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
