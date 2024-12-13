World

Six dead, five critically injured in fire at Jordanian elderly care centre

13 December 2024 - 09:40 By Tala Ramadan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Authorities evacuated all remaining residents to alternative care facilities. Stock photo.
Authorities evacuated all remaining residents to alternative care facilities. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/halfpoint

A fire broke out early on Friday at a private elderly care centre in Jordan, leaving six residents dead and five critically injured, according to Jordanian social development minister Wafa Bani Mustafa, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported.

The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's elderly care centre  which houses 111 residents. The fire also resulted in 55 other residents sustaining moderate injuries.

Authorities evacuated all remaining residents to alternative care facilities, and the injured were transported to government hospitals for treatment, Bani Mustafa said.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the government will provide medical care to those injured.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel, Palestinians explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast shuttle mission

Israelis and Palestinians are signalling new efforts to forge a ceasefire deal, even a limited one, for the first time in a year that would pause the ...
News
1 day ago

Airline pilots, crews voice concerns about Middle East routes

In late September, an experienced pilot at low-cost European airline Wizz Air felt anxious after learning his plane would fly over Iraq at night amid ...
News
1 day ago

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria while the world watches

Syrians awakened on Monday to a hopeful if uncertain future after rebels seized the capital Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ...
News
4 days ago

France says ‘merci’ as Notre-Dame Cathedral rises from ruins of fire

Ceremony marks reopening of Gothic masterpiece
News
5 days ago

Sections of Pretoria East Hospital declared safe for patients after fire

No injuries or fatalities were reported during firefighting operations after a fire broke out at Netcare Pretoria East Hospital on Thursday night.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  2. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  3. 280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water South Africa
  4. Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA South Africa
  5. 80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad South Africa

Latest Videos

SACP Confrerence | Messages of support from alliance partners
EFF 3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec