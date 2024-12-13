A fire broke out early on Friday at a private elderly care centre in Jordan, leaving six residents dead and five critically injured, according to Jordanian social development minister Wafa Bani Mustafa, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported.
The blaze occurred on the first floor of the White Family Association's elderly care centre which houses 111 residents. The fire also resulted in 55 other residents sustaining moderate injuries.
Authorities evacuated all remaining residents to alternative care facilities, and the injured were transported to government hospitals for treatment, Bani Mustafa said.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the government will provide medical care to those injured.
Reuters
Six dead, five critically injured in fire at Jordanian elderly care centre
Image: 123RF/halfpoint
