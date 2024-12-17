Authorities in Mayotte were racing on Tuesday to get food and water to residents stricken by the weekend's devastating cyclone and fighting to stop hunger, disease and lawlessness spreading in the French overseas territory, officials said.
Hundreds or even thousands could be dead in the wreckage of Cyclone Chido, they said. The storm laid waste to large parts of the archipelago off east Africa, which is France's poorest overseas territory.
With many areas still inaccessible it could take days to determine the full extent of damage and deaths. So far, 22 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries have been confirmed, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, the mayor of the capital Mamoudzou, told Radio France Internationale on Tuesday morning.
“The priority today [Tuesday] is water and food,” Soumaila said. “There are people who have died where the bodies are starting to decompose that can create a sanitary problem.
“We don't have electricity. When night falls, there are people who take advantage of that situation.”
Mayotte authorities fear hunger and disease; race to help cyclone survivors
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers have been searching for survivors amid the debris of shantytowns that were bowled over by 200km/h winds.
Several people have been rescued in Mamoudzou, Sitti-Rouzat Soilhi, a communications officers for the city government, told Reuters, adding that more than 700 security personnel had been mobilised to aid residents and reinforce security.
French President Emmanuel Macron said after an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening he would visit Mayotte in the “coming days”.
Mayotte is a major destination for undocumented immigrants from the nearby Comoros islands, of which Moroni is the capital, and has been grappling with unrest in recent years. More than three-quarters of its roughly 321,000 people live in relative poverty.
Chido was the strongest storm to strike Mayotte in more than 90 years, French weather service Meteo France said.
Reuters
Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone, French official says
