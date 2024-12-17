Before the meeting, UK foreign minister David Lammy said Britain had sent a delegation of senior UK officials “to Damascus this week for meetings with the new interim Syrian authorities and members of civil society groups in Syria”.
German diplomats are also planning talks with representatives of HTS in Damascus on Tuesday, the German foreign ministry said.
A spokesperson for the ministry said the talks would focus on a transitional process for Syria and the protection of minorities.
“The possibilities of a diplomatic presence in Damascus are also being explored,” the spokesperson added, reiterating that Berlin was monitoring HTS in light of its roots in Al-Qaeda ideology. “As far as one can tell, they have acted prudently so far,” the spokesperson said.
The Syrian conflict, which spiralled out of the 2011 uprising against Assad's iron-fist rule, drove millions of Syrians abroad as refugees, including about 1-million who went to Germany.
French diplomats are also expected to visit Damascus later on Tuesday to meet HTS representatives, French officials said.
The US state department said on Monday the US government has had more than one communication with HTS over the past week.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday the EU should be ready to ease sanctions on Syria if the country's new leadership takes “positive steps” to establish an inclusive government and respect women's and minority rights.
The new administration in Damascus has set out few details on its thinking for the next steps for Syria, which is emerging from more than five decades of rule by the Assad family and nearly 14 years of devastating civil war.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, who formerly led an HTS-affiliated government in Idlib province, has said he will remain in office until March.
Reuters
Western governments expand contacts with Syria's new leadership
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
German and French officials are due to meet representatives of Syria's new governing authorities in Damascus on Tuesday, expanding Western contacts with the new administration after British diplomats met its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa late on Monday.
Nine days after Bashar al-Assad was ousted, Western states are gradually opening channels to the new authorities in Damascus led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, though they continue to designate it a terrorist group.
Late on Monday, Sharaa, formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, met a British foreign ministry delegation. He stressed the need for the restoration of ties and lifting sanctions on Syria so that Syrian refugees can return home, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
Photos published by SANA showed Sharaa, whose group was part of Al-Qaeda until he broke ties in 2016, sitting in a suit with an open shirt during the meeting, his highest level encounter yet with a Western government official since HTS seized power.
The images underline the geopolitical shift since Assad was toppled by HTS-led forces, a blow to Assad's Russian and Iranian allies which could potentially open the way for Western states to reopen contacts with Damascus.
But for now at least, any Western overtures require manoeuvring around the terrorism designation imposed on HTS during its days as an Al-Qaeda affiliate and financial sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad.
Sharaa “spoke about the need to build a state of law and institutions and establishing security,” SANA reported. “He also spoke about Britain's important role internationally.”
Israel plans to double population on occupied Golan, citing threats from Syria
At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head says
Before the meeting, UK foreign minister David Lammy said Britain had sent a delegation of senior UK officials “to Damascus this week for meetings with the new interim Syrian authorities and members of civil society groups in Syria”.
German diplomats are also planning talks with representatives of HTS in Damascus on Tuesday, the German foreign ministry said.
A spokesperson for the ministry said the talks would focus on a transitional process for Syria and the protection of minorities.
“The possibilities of a diplomatic presence in Damascus are also being explored,” the spokesperson added, reiterating that Berlin was monitoring HTS in light of its roots in Al-Qaeda ideology. “As far as one can tell, they have acted prudently so far,” the spokesperson said.
The Syrian conflict, which spiralled out of the 2011 uprising against Assad's iron-fist rule, drove millions of Syrians abroad as refugees, including about 1-million who went to Germany.
French diplomats are also expected to visit Damascus later on Tuesday to meet HTS representatives, French officials said.
The US state department said on Monday the US government has had more than one communication with HTS over the past week.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday the EU should be ready to ease sanctions on Syria if the country's new leadership takes “positive steps” to establish an inclusive government and respect women's and minority rights.
The new administration in Damascus has set out few details on its thinking for the next steps for Syria, which is emerging from more than five decades of rule by the Assad family and nearly 14 years of devastating civil war.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, who formerly led an HTS-affiliated government in Idlib province, has said he will remain in office until March.
Reuters
MORE:
Blinken, in Turkey, discusses Islamic State in Syria, Gaza ceasefire
Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
SA and UN call for peaceful and orderly transition of power in Syria
Syrian rebels work to form government, restore order after Assad ouster
With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria while the world watches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos