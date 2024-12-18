World

Third tanker sends distress call as oil washes up on Russia's Black Sea coast

18 December 2024 - 07:02 By Vladimir Soldatkin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oil spills into the Kerch Strait near a damaged tanker, as seen from the Volgoneft 239 tanker, December 15, 2024.
Oil spills into the Kerch Strait near a damaged tanker, as seen from the Volgoneft 239 tanker, December 15, 2024.
Image: Screen grab taken from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS

Spilt oil has washed up along “tens of kilometres” of the Russian Black Sea coast after two tankers were badly damaged in a storm at the weekend, a regional official said on Tuesday, and state media said a third ship was now in trouble.

TASS news agency said the third tanker had issued a distress signal but its hull was still intact, there was no oil spillage and the crew was safe.

RIA news agency said the tanker, Volgoneft 109, was safely stationed near the port of Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait, which runs between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The first ship, the Volgoneft 212, split in half on Sunday in the strait. The second, the Volgoneft 239, ran aground 80 metres from the shore near the port of Taman on the east side of the strait.

The ships, both more than 50 years old, were carrying about 9,200 tonnes (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, TASS reported, raising fears it could become one of the largest environmental disasters to hit the region in years.

A certificate seen by Reuters showed the third tanker was built in 1973 and was part of the same ageing fleet.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the southern Krasnodar region, said fuel oil had been found along the coast between the towns of Temryuk and Anapa.

“While monitoring the shoreline, stains of fuel oil were discovered. Oil products washed ashore for several tens of kilometres,” he said.

Authorities said a local state of emergency had been declared at four settlements in Temryuk district and one village in Anapa district because of spilt oil on the shoreline.

A video posted by Zvezda TV showed a black, oil-like substance along the coast at Anapa, and tarry stains along a beach strewn with tree branches.

TASS news agency, citing a scientist, said the nearby Kerch Strait, which separates Russia's Krasnodar region from the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed from Crimea in 2014, is an important area for migrating dolphins and other sea mammals.

“You can say they hit a key place,” Dmitry Glazov of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution was quoted as saying.

A video broadcast by state TV channel Vesti showed several birds covered with oil flapping their wings and struggling to fly.

The Kerch Strait is a key route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products.

Russia's natural resources and ecology ministry said on Monday fuel oil had leaked into the sea, but the scale of the spillage was still not clear.

Natural resources and ecology minister Alexander Kozlov said some of the fuel oil could have sunk to the seabed due to cold weather.

One member of the Volgoneft 212's crew was killed in Sunday's accident, while all 14 people on the Volgoneft 239 were rescued.

Reuters

MORE:

Western insurers say Russian oil price cap doesn't work

A group of Western insurers has said a Russian oil price cap has become unenforceable and only pushed more ships into joining a shadow fleet, ...
News
7 months ago

EU's proposed Russia sanctions to target oil tankers, ships moving North Korean equipment

The European Commission is expected to propose sanctions on ships delivering North Korean military equipment to Russia as well as tankers that flout ...
News
7 months ago

War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Recent hostilities in the Red Sea have thrown global shippers of vital goods for a loop - but it is hardly the only issue that big carriers are ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow South Africa
  3. KZN premier's R14m Christmas gift to bolster police's fight against crime South Africa
  4. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground South Africa

Latest Videos

Luigi Mangione indicted for murder in killing of UnitedHealth executive | ...
Oil coats Russia's Black Sea coast as three ships suffer storm damage | REUTERS