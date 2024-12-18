“Flying drones is not illegal. There are thousands of drones flown around the US daily. So it's not unusual to see drones in the sky, nor is it an indication of malicious activity or any public safety threat,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj-Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.
“The same applies to drones flown near US military installations. Some fly near or over our bases from time to time. That is not unusual and the vast majority pose no physical threat to our forces or affect our operations,” Ryder added.
A spate of reported drone sightings that began in New Jersey in mid-November spread in recent days to include Maryland, Massachusetts and other states. US officials said on Saturday most of the sightings involved manned aircraft and there was no evidence of a national security threat.
An FBI official told reporters that less than 100 of the more than 5,000 reported sightings turned out to merit further investigation and all of the large fixed-wing reported sightings so far involved manned aircraft.
Trump's pick for national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday the drone sightings underscored gaps in US airspace security that need to be closed.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military was bringing in drone detecting and tracking systems to Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey, though it was not clear when they would be operational. The official emphasised that to date none of the drone sightings posed a threat.
The drone sightings to date do not include any unlawful activity or any national security or safety risk to the US, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday. Kirby said the assessment came from US law enforcement.
Reuters
Trump says US military should talk about nature of drone sightings
Image: Screengrab from Reuters
President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday the US military should tell the American public about the nature of the drone sightings that have plagued the East Coast over the past several weeks.
“The government knows what is happening,” Trump said. “For some reason, they don't want to comment. I think they'd be better off saying what it is our military knows and our president knows.”
Trump, speaking at a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, said: “I can't imagine it's the enemy,” without going into specifics. He declined to answer whether he had received an intelligence briefing on the matter.
A Pentagon spokesperson, speaking to reporters earlier on Monday before Trump spoke, reiterated that the drones were not US military ones. The spokesperson added that the military was limited by law in what it could do to detect and track drones in the US unless there was a threat.
“Flying drones is not illegal. There are thousands of drones flown around the US daily. So it's not unusual to see drones in the sky, nor is it an indication of malicious activity or any public safety threat,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj-Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.
“The same applies to drones flown near US military installations. Some fly near or over our bases from time to time. That is not unusual and the vast majority pose no physical threat to our forces or affect our operations,” Ryder added.
A spate of reported drone sightings that began in New Jersey in mid-November spread in recent days to include Maryland, Massachusetts and other states. US officials said on Saturday most of the sightings involved manned aircraft and there was no evidence of a national security threat.
An FBI official told reporters that less than 100 of the more than 5,000 reported sightings turned out to merit further investigation and all of the large fixed-wing reported sightings so far involved manned aircraft.
Trump's pick for national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday the drone sightings underscored gaps in US airspace security that need to be closed.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military was bringing in drone detecting and tracking systems to Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey, though it was not clear when they would be operational. The official emphasised that to date none of the drone sightings posed a threat.
The drone sightings to date do not include any unlawful activity or any national security or safety risk to the US, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday. Kirby said the assessment came from US law enforcement.
Reuters
MORE:
FBI, White House find no evidence of security threat in New Jersey drone sightings
Russia mounts huge attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Kyiv
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos