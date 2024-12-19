World

Verdict due in Gisele Pelicot rape case that horrified the world

19 December 2024 - 07:19 By Juliette Jabkhiro
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan, leaves after a hearing in the trial for Dominique Pelicot and 50 co-accused, at the courthouse in Avignon, France, December 16, 2024.
Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan, leaves after a hearing in the trial for Dominique Pelicot and 50 co-accused, at the courthouse in Avignon, France, December 16, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou/File Photo

Five French judges will deliver their verdicts on Thursday in a mass rape case against 51 men that has appalled the world and transformed the victim, Gisele Pelicot, into a stirring symbol of courage and resilience.

Pelicot's ex-husband of 50 years, Dominique Pelicot, has pleaded guilty to drugging her repeatedly for almost a decade to rape her and to offer her unconscious body for sex to dozens of strangers he met online, while videoing the abuse.

Prosecutors have demanded the maximum 20-year prison sentence for him and terms of between four to 18 years for the other 50 defendants, almost all of whom are accused of raping Pelicot while she lay comatose in her bed.

Pelicot, 72, waived her right to anonymity and asked for the trial to be held in public, with the videos aired in court, saying she hoped this would help other women speak up.

The trial has triggered protest rallies around France in support of Pelicot and spurred soul-searching, including a debate on whether to update France's rape law, which at present makes no mention that sex should involve consent.

Many of the accused men have denied the charges, saying they thought it was a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple and arguing it was not rape if the husband approved.

Dominique Pelicot has denied misleading the men, saying they knew exactly what they were doing. “I am a rapist like the others in this room,” he said during testimony, apologising to his family and begging for forgiveness.

Gisele has sat resolutely throughout the three-month trial, staring down her abusers with steely determination and scoffing at any claim that she might have been a willing participant.

“I've decided not to be ashamed, I've done nothing wrong,” she told the court in the southern French city of Avignon in October. “They are the ones who must be ashamed,” she said.

Pelicot mass rape trial in France may spur changes to the law

France may introduce changes to its rape law to include consent after a mass rape trial shook the country, challenging the limits of existing ...
News
1 month ago

Associate of Frenchman accused of repeated rape of wife admits to similar abuse

Police have said Jean-Pierre Marechal, 63, worked with Pelicot to drug and both rape Marechal's wife Cilia after meeting on a now-shuttered website.
News
3 months ago

The defendants come from all walks of life — lorry drivers, soldiers, firefighters, security guards, a supermarket worker, a journalist and the unemployed.

The youngest suspect was 22 when he entered Pelicot's bedroom, while the oldest was in his early 70s. Many had children and were in relationships. Most lived within a 50km radius of the Pelicots' picturesque village of Mazan, which nestles in vineyards below Mont Ventoux.

The case only came to light in 2020, when Dominique was caught trying to take photographs up the skirts of women in a supermarket. Police then discovered more than 20,000 photos and videos on his computer drives revealing the horrifying secrets he had hidden from his now ex-wife for a decade.

Police believe 72 men had gone to the house to rape and abuse Gisele, but they were not able to identify them all.

Pelicot acknowledged he put powerful tranquillisers into his wife's food and coffee that put her to sleep for hours. Gisele said she was worried she was developing Alzheimer's or had a brain tumour because of the memory gaps.

She says she hopes the enormous interest in her case will help other women who have suffered sexual abuse and brushes off praise for her own bravery in letting the world see her pain.

“It's not courage. It's determination to change things,” she told the court in October. “This is not just my battle but that of all rape victims.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist', seeks forgiveness

Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over nearly a decade, on Tuesday ...
News
3 months ago

French women rally to support Gisele Pelicot, woman at the centre of a mass rape trial

Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across France on Saturday in support of Gisele Pelicot whose husband is on trial, accused of ...
News
3 months ago

Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife

A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator amendment bill South Africa
  4. WATCH | Outrage over graphic video of man after allegedly killing his ... South Africa
  5. Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flights 🇹🇿 + Concerts | Battles to fight and Bottles to POP !!!
ACSA and the BMA briefs the media ahead of the festive season