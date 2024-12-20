World

US aviation body banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites

20 December 2024 - 10:00 By David Shepardson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had spoken to homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and he told her the FAA planned to institute temporary flight restrictions over some of New York's critical infrastructure sites.
New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had spoken to homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and he told her the FAA planned to institute temporary flight restrictions over some of New York's critical infrastructure sites.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it was temporarily barring drone flights over dozens of critical infrastructure sites in New Jersey and New York.

A frenzy of concern about drones in New Jersey and surrounding states has prompted a dramatic spike in the number of people in the area pointing lasers at aeroplanes flying overhead, which is illegal and can be dangerous, the FAA said on Wednesday.

US agencies have repeatedly said the spike in drone sightings does not pose national security risks and they appear to be mostly aircraft, stars or hobbyist drones.

The federal government in recent days has also sent drone monitoring equipment to New Jersey and New York.

The FAA said the decision to ban drones for 30 days at 22 New Jersey utility sites was made in an abundance of caution at the request of federal security agencies after the aviation authority barred flights over two locations in the state in November.

The locations subject to the temporary ban across New Jersey include PSE&G electrical switching stations, substations, generating stations, a utility command centre and other facilities in places including Elizabeth, Edison, South Brunswick, Camden, Metuchen and Bridgewater.

The FAA late on Thursday temporarily barred drone flights for 30 days at 29 New York sites, including multiple locations in New York City as well as Yonkers, Melville, Oceanside, New Castle, Far Rockaway and Holbrook.

Trump says US military should talk about nature of drone sightings

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday the US military should tell the American public about the nature of the drone sightings that have plagued ...
News
2 days ago

FBI, White House find no evidence of security threat in New Jersey drone sightings

The White House, FBI and department of homeland security said on Thursday they had no evidence that drone sightings reported in New Jersey posed ...
News
1 week ago

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had spoken to homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and he told her the FAA planned to grant temporary flight restrictions over some of New York's critical infrastructure sites.

“This action is purely precautionary; there are no threats to these sites,” Hochul said.

The FAA also said on Thursday it was extending prohibitions on drones over president-elect Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, January 31.

The department of homeland security said the New Jersey restrictions “do not impact manned aviation including aeroplanes and helicopters”, adding it saw no “evidence of a threat”.

The FAA said on Wednesday reports are up 269% to 59 in the first half of December, compared with eight in the same period last year. The FAA said it has received dozens of new laser reports from pilots in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania airspace.

The FBI in New Jersey warned people on Wednesday not to shoot at suspected drones or point lasers at them, warning “there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly” as drones.

Officials have repeatedly said most of the large fixed-wing sightings involved manned aircraft and came after Trump on Monday called for more federal comment on the reported sightings.

There are about 1-million registered drones flying about 42-million flights annually. Drone flights are generally legal up to 400 feet (121-metres) unless over restricted areas such as airports.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  3. Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before South Africa
  4. Three life terms each for funeral cover insurance fraud murders South Africa
  5. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa

Latest Videos

Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...
Trump rejects bill that would avert government shutdown | REUTERS