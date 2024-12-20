World

WATCH | Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans?

20 December 2024 - 09:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

As Donald Trump plans mass deportations of migrants, data reveal that it could target roughly 11-14 million people.

Here’s what we know about their nationalities, home states, jobs and ages. 

READ MORE:

Eleven-year-old from Sierra Leone survives three days at sea

An 11-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was rescued overnight after three days at sea as the sole survivor of a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island, ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths

Two years ago, forensic pathologist Modesto Martinez, 68, moved to the tiny Canary Island of El Hierro with an eye to retiring. Instead, he's been ...
News
1 week ago

Biden launches citizenship programme for immigrant spouses of US citizens

The programme is one of the biggest moves by the Democratic president to provide legal status to long-term US residents who entered illegally.
News
4 months ago

US House approves protections for 'Dreamer' and farmworker immigrants

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed bills providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants nicknamed "Dreamers," who are living ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  3. Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before South Africa
  4. Three life terms each for funeral cover insurance fraud murders South Africa
  5. FNB offers advice for people to avoid Januworry financial struggles South Africa

Latest Videos

Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...
Trump rejects bill that would avert government shutdown | REUTERS