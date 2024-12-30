World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

30 December 2024 - 07:47 By Kanjyik Ghosh
The quake was at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the Pacific Ocean's “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes frequently occur.

Reuters

