World

Edinburgh's New Year Hogmanay festivities cancelled due to bad weather

31 December 2024 - 10:23 By Sachin Ravikumar
Hogmanay festivities in Scotland. File image
Image: Wikipedia

Edinburgh's New Year “Hogmanay” celebrations, where tens of thousands of revellers gather in the Scottish capital for street parties and fireworks, have been cancelled due to bad weather, organisers said on Monday.

The move comes as much of the UK is subject to severe weather warnings for the coming week, with heavy rain and strong winds due to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, according to the Met Office.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay Festival, a draw for tourists and locals, usually includes a torchlight procession, huge street parties, live concerts and a fireworks display over the castle. Indoor events will still go ahead.

“Due to high wind and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight [Monday] and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety,” Edinburgh Hogmanay organisers said.

The Scottish Sun newspaper said it was only the fifth time the celebrations had been called off, including for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters

