Israel, at UN, warns Houthis risk same fate as Hamas, Hezbollah

31 December 2024 - 12:25 By Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay
Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon​ speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian question at UN headquarters in New York City. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Kent J Edwards

Israel's ambassador to the UN on Monday issued what he called a final warning to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants to halt missile attacks on Israel, saying they risked the same “miserable fate” as Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria's Bashar al-Assad if they persisted.

Ambassador Danny Danon also warned Tehran that Israel has the ability to strike any target in the Middle East, including in Iran. He added that Israel would not tolerate attacks by Iranian proxies.

But hours later, the Israeli military announced it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, prompting sirens to sound across the country.

The Houthis targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and a power station south of Jerusalem using a hypersonic ballistic missile and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, respectively, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.

The Houthis would not end attacks on Israel, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Houthis' supreme revolutionary committee, said after the Israeli military announced the missile interception.

“The pounding of the entity [Israel] continues and the support to Gaza continues,” he posted on X.

The Houthis repeatedly have fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli fire in Gaza.

Danon, in addressing the UN Security Council, said Israel would not tolerate further Houthi attacks.

“To the Houthis, perhaps you have not been paying attention to what has happened to the Middle East over the past year,” he said.

“Well, allow me to remind you what has happened to Hamas, to Hezbollah, to Assad, to all those who have attempted to destroy us. Let this be your final warning. This is not a threat. It is a promise. You will share the same miserable fate,” Danon said.

Before the meeting, Danon told reporters: “Israel will defend its people. If 2,000km is not enough to separate our children from the terror, let me assure you, it will not be enough to protect their terror from our strengths.”

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Houthis that Israel was “just getting started” after Israeli strikes on multiple Houthi-linked targets in Yemen, including Sanaa airport, ports on the country's west coast and two power plants.

Head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was about to board a plane at the Sanaa airport when it came under attack by Israel. A crew member on the plane was injured, he said.

Israel's elimination of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah organisations and the destruction of their military structure, along with Assad's collapse, represents a succession of monumental wins for Netanyahu.

Briefing the security council meeting, assistant UN secretary-general for the Middle East Khaled Khiari reiterated concern about the escalation in violence, calling on the Houthis to halt attacks on Israel and for international and humanitarian law to be respected.

“Further military escalation could jeopardise regional stability with adverse political, security, economic and humanitarian repercussions,” Khiari said.

“Millions in Yemen, Israel and throughout the region would continue to bear the brunt of escalation with no end.”

Russia's ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, while condemning Houthi missile attacks on Israel, also criticised Israel's retaliatory strikes on Yemen, as well those by what he called the “Anglo-Saxon coalition” of US and British warships in the Red Sea, saying they were “clearly not proportional”.

Reuters

