Pentagon says detainee was repatriated from Guantánamo Bay to Tunisia

31 December 2024 - 07:43 By Idrees Ali and Jasper Ward
26 detainees remain at the facility, of which 14 are eligible for transfer.
The US department of defence said on Monday detainee Ridah Bin Saleh Al-Yazidi was repatriated from Guantánamo Bay to Tunisia.

It said 26 detainees remain at the facility of which 14 are eligible for transfer.

