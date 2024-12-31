The US department of defence said on Monday detainee Ridah Bin Saleh Al-Yazidi was repatriated from Guantánamo Bay to Tunisia.
It said 26 detainees remain at the facility of which 14 are eligible for transfer.
Pentagon says detainee was repatriated from Guantánamo Bay to Tunisia
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/ File photo.
