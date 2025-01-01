World

Multiple fatalities as truck crashes into New Orleans crowd

01 January 2025 - 13:51 By Nilutpal Timsina
A truck crashed into the Bourbon Street crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon with police returning fire, CBS News said, citing witnesses.
Image: Screengrab from CNN-News 18

Multiple fatalities were reported after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

A truck crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS News said, citing witnesses. It's believed dozens of people were injured.

