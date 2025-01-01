South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday it will send the flight data recorder of the plane which fatally crashed on Sunday to the US for analysis.
All 175 passengers and four of six crew were killed on Sunday when the Jeju Air jet belly-landed at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest and slammed into a sand-and-concrete embankment at the end of the runway, where it burst into flames.
South Korea plane crash black box to be sent to US for analysis, ministry says
Image: YONHAP via REUTERS
Reuters
