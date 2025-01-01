World

South Korea plane crash black box to be sent to US for analysis, ministry says

01 January 2025 - 09:46 By Joyce Lee
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on the Jeju Air aircraft which crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea on December 29 2024.
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on the Jeju Air aircraft which crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea on December 29 2024.
Image: YONHAP via REUTERS

South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday it will send the flight data recorder of the plane which fatally crashed on Sunday to the US for analysis.

All 175 passengers and four of six crew were killed on Sunday when the Jeju Air jet belly-landed at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest and slammed into a sand-and-concrete embankment at the end of the runway, where it burst into flames.

