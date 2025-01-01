World

WATCH | New Year's celebrations around the globe kick off 2025

01 January 2025 - 08:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Countries in Asia and Africa rang in 2025 with food, fireworks and celebrations as the clock struck midnight.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. R2,500 fine for fireworks noncompliance, Durban metro warns South Africa
  2. 35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display South Africa
  3. Alcohol sales banned in Joburg CBD after 6pm on New Year's Eve South Africa
  4. Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. Telkom to illuminate iconic Hillbrow Tower on New Year's Eve South Africa

Latest Videos

New Year's celebrations around the globe kick off 2025 | REUTERS
GRAPHIC WARNING: Displaced Gaza newborn freezes to death | REUTERS