WATCH | New Year's celebrations around the globe kick off 2025
01 January 2025 - 08:54
Countries in Asia and Africa rang in 2025 with food, fireworks and celebrations as the clock struck midnight.
Brought in the new year in South Africa #NewYear2025 #SouthAfrica #johannesburg pic.twitter.com/BzefAUG5op— UnitynStruggle (@UnitynStruggle) January 1, 2025
South Africans have welcomed 2025 in style in various parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/1eHBoMNGDM— SABC News (@SABCNews) January 1, 2025
