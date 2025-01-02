World

Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 in southern Gaza: medics

02 January 2025 - 11:54 By Nidal Al Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta and Clauda Tanios
Palestinians inspect the damage at a tent camp sheltering displaced people after an Israeli strike in the Al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2 2025.
Palestinians inspect the damage at a tent camp sheltering displaced people after an Israeli strike in the Al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 Palestinians in a tent encampment sheltering displaced families in the southern Gaza strip early on Thursday, medics said.

The 10 people, including women and children, were killed in a tent in Al-Mawasi, designated as a humanitarian area in western Khan Younis, according to the medics.

Fifteen people were wounded, they said. The Israeli military has not immediately commented.

The director-general of Gaza's police department Mahmoud Salah and his aide Hussam Shahwan were killed in the airstrike, Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV reported.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 Palestinians in the war in Gaza, according to health officials in the enclave. Most of Gaza's 2.3-million people have been displaced and much of the tiny coastal strip is in ruins.

The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7 2023, attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Reuters

