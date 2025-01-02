World

Israeli military destroys Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

02 January 2025 - 20:51 By Reuters
Israeli tanks are seen on a road following the ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, near the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, December 29, 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon
Image: Avi Ohayon

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had attacked and destroyed medium-range rocket launchers at a Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon.

The military said in a statement that before the strike it had sent a request to Lebanon's army to destroy the launchers and that the launchers were only attacked after the Lebanese side failed to act.

The Lebanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

