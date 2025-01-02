Soybeans, corn rise in choppy trading on South American weather concerns

Chicago soybean and corn futures were higher in see-saw trading on the first trading day of 2025, supported by ongoing concerns related to dry weather in South America, especially Argentina, a leading producer of both commodities. Meanwhile, wheat fell as the dollar rallied and stiff export market competition weighed on prices, analysts said on Thursday.
All three commodities had a volatile morning as thin volumes led to see-sawing trade in each market, with many participants still on vacation after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 3 cents at $10.13-1/2 a bushel , having reached its highest level since November, and corn was up 1 cent at $4.59-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat fell 3-3/4 cents to $5.47-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans and corn received support from limited rain and building heat forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina over the next few weeks, said Jim McCormick, co-founder of AgMarket.net. Wheat was pressured by a strong US dollar despite some bitterly cold temperatures in the US Plains on the horizon, which would normally add support, McCormick said. The US dollar reached a two-year high on Thursday, building on last year's gains with expectations that US growth will beat that of its peers and the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates relatively elevated.
A strong dollar tends to make US exports more expensive and less competitive to holders of other currencies.
“The fact of the matter is, it's very hard for us to compete on the world market to begin with. Everyone in the world produces wheat, it seems like,” McCormick said.
“There's not enough demand to find buyers to push the wheat up.”
