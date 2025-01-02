World

Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji

02 January 2025 - 07:31 By Rishav Chatterjee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fiji police said some Virgin crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.
Fiji police said some Virgin crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.
Image: 123RF/ peopleimages12

The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours on New Year's Day.

The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly out the next day, said Fiji acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.

Fiji police said the investigation found some Virgin crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.

“Unfortunately, two crew members were victims of alleged theft and rape after exiting the nightclub to find their way back to the hotel,” Chew said.

Viliame Gavoka, Fiji's deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and civil aviation, said there were two separate incidents of alleged theft and sexual assault which affected two different Virgin crew members.

Gavoka said a suspect known to police for the alleged sexual assault had been questioned and the investigation was ongoing.

The South Pacific island nation is a popular tourist destination and received 76,845 visitors in November, mostly from Australia, New Zealand and North America, according to the country's tourism website.

Australia's department of foreign affairs and trade told Reuters it was aware of the reports but declined to comment further.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Man, 28, who allegedly impregnated 13-year-old to apply for bail in January

The Seshego magistrate's court has postponed the matter of a 28-year-old man who is facing charges of statuary rape and sexual grooming of a minor.
News
2 days ago

Limpopo police pounce on suspected rapists on Christmas Day

Limpopo police pounced on suspected rapists on Christmas Day, including a man who allegedly lured teenage girls on Facebook and then raped and robbed ...
News
6 days ago

Constable in Upington court for 'raping woman numerous times'

Luthando Meintjies, 27, appeared in the Upington district court on Monday, where he is facing three counts of rape, three of assault with intent to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EC 12-year-old one of the SA moms to give birth on New Year's Day South Africa
  2. Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning Africa
  3. Flies and foul smell leads to discovery of decomposed bodies of mom and daughter South Africa
  4. 13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN ... South Africa
  5. Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel, killing driver World

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
US military appeals court upholds plea deals with 9/11 suspects | REUTERS