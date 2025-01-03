World

German, French foreign ministers meet Syria's new rulers in Damascus

03 January 2025 - 15:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot walks before meeting with representatives of Syria's civil society as he visits old Damascus, Syria, on January 3 2025.
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot walks before meeting with representatives of Syria's civil society as he visits old Damascus, Syria, on January 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The foreign ministers of Germany and France said they wanted to forge a new relationship with Syria and urged a peaceful transition as they met its de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday on behalf of the EU.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock and France's Jean-Noel Barrot are the first ministers from the EU to visit Syria since rebels seized control of Damascus on December 8 and forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Their trip is meant to send a message of cautious optimism to the Islamist rebels led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), showing an openness to acknowledging the new rulers while also urging moderation and respect for minorities' rights.

“Our message to Syria's new leadership: respecting the principles agreed with regional actors and ensuring the protection of all civilians and minorities is of the utmost importance,” wrote Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, on social media platform X about the trip.

The French and German ministers met Sharaa in the Damascus People's Palace, but so far no details of their talks have been made public.

KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI | Selective activism exposes hypocrisy entrenched in SA’s foreign policy

The recent political upheaval in Syria, culminating in the removal of long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8 2024, has been met with ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Since ousting Assad, Syria's new rulers have sought to reassure Arab countries and the international community that they will govern on behalf of all Syrians and not export Islamist revolution.

Western governments have begun to gradually open channels with Sharaa and HTS, a Sunni Muslim group previously affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, and are starting to debate whether to remove the group's terrorist designation.

A host of questions remain about the future of a multi-ethnic country where foreign states including Turkey and Russia have strong and potentially competing interests.

OUTSTRETCHED HAND

Baerbock said she was travelling to Syria with an “outstretched hand” as well as “clear expectations” of the new rulers, who she said would be judged by their actions.

“We know where the HTS comes from ideologically, what it has done in the past,” said Baerbock in a statement ahead of the trip, adding that a new beginning to relations could only happen if there is no place for extremism and radical groups.

“But we also hear and see the desire for moderation and for understanding with other important actors,” she added, citing talks with US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces.

The goal now is for Syria to again become a respected member of the international community, she said.

Barrot similarly expressed his hope for a “sovereign and safe” Syria that would leave no room for terrorism, chemical weapons or malign foreign actors, during a meeting with representatives from Syrian civil society organisations.

Germany and France plan to offer their technical help and advice to Syria as the country drafts a new constitution, Barrot told journalists, saying hope for a democratic transition was “fragile but real”.

He called for a political solution for Kurdish fighters in Syria to be integrated into the Syrian state, adding that a permanent ceasefire must be achieved, but did not respond when asked when the EU could lift sanctions.

Barrot also visited the French embassy, which has been closed since 2012, where he said France would work towards re-establishing diplomatic representation.

As part of their visit, the ministers took a tour of Syria's most notorious prison, the vast Sednaya complex.

“Now it's up to the international community to help to bring justice to the people who have suffered here in this prison of hell,” Baerbock said.

READ MORE:

Man who backed Islamic State acted alone in New Orleans attack, FBI says

A US army veteran who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans had pledged allegiance to Islamic State, but acted alone ...
News
13 hours ago

Boesak declares 2024 ‘a year of evil’ and calls for justice and renewal

Reverend Allan Boesak, chairperson of the Walter and Albertina Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, has described 2024 as a year dominated by the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Women rally for equal rights in Syria after Assad's fall to Islamists

Thousands of women rallied in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Monday to demand the new Islamist rulers in Damascus respect women's rights ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Huge turnout at court for brothers accused of Umhlanga businessman’s murder South Africa
  2. Police positively identify driver of exploded Tesla Cybertruck as US army ... World
  3. WATCH | Police sergeant under fire for allegedly failing to charge ‘drunk ... South Africa
  4. Durban security boss and brother arrested over businessman's murder South Africa
  5. More than 200 lives lost on Eastern Cape roads in less than a month this ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS