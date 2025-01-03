World

People reported trapped in burning building in South Korea’s Seongnam

03 January 2025 - 12:55 By Jack Kim
There have been no confirmed casualties, YTN said.
Image: Screengrab from @ShanghaiEye / X

Many people were reported to be trapped on Friday in a commercial building on fire in the South Korean city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, YTN television reported.

YTN showed video footage of a building that appeared to be at least eight storeys tall engulfed in black smoke with a fire burning on the lower floors.

Reuters

