Many people were reported to be trapped on Friday in a commercial building on fire in the South Korean city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, YTN television reported.
YTN showed video footage of a building that appeared to be at least eight storeys tall engulfed in black smoke with a fire burning on the lower floors.
There have been no confirmed casualties, YTN said.
People reported trapped in burning building in South Korea’s Seongnam
Image: Screengrab from @ShanghaiEye / X
