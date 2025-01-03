The Democratic lawmakers had made their request concerning Thomas, a member of the supreme court's 6-3 conservative majority, in an April 2023 letter after reports by ProPublica and others that he had not reported gifts including luxury travel from wealthy Texas businessman Harlan Crow.
US supreme court’s Thomas will not be referred to justice department
A judicial policymaking body on Thursday rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers to refer conservative US supreme court justice Clarence Thomas to the department of justice to examine claims he failed to disclose gifts and travel provided by a wealthy benefactor.
The secretary to the US Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's top policymaking body, in two letters cited amendments Thomas had made to his annual financial disclosure reports that addressed several issues raised by senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson.
The conference also in a separate letter rejected a conservative group's request to similarly refer liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the justice department based on omissions in her own disclosure reports.
Jackson has since amended her reports, the letter noted. The letter was addressed to the Center for Renewing America's president, Russell Vought, Republican president-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the US Office of Management and Budget.
In a statement, Whitehouse criticised the judicial branch's response to his request concerning Thomas, saying it was “shirking its statutory duty to hold a supreme court justice accountable for ethics violations”.
The justices and the centre did not respond to requests for comment.
