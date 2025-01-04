World

Briton killed in New Orleans attack was stepson of former royal nanny

Victim among 14 who died after a US Army veteran with ties to Isis rammed a truck into a crowd of revellers

04 January 2025 - 15:35 By David Milliken
Wooden crosses at a makeshift memorial bear the photos of victims killed when a US Army veteran drove his truck into the crowded French Quarter of New Orleans on New Year's Day.
Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones

British police have named one of the victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans as Edward Pettifer, a 31-year-old from London whose stepmother was a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry.

He was among 14 people killed by a US Army veteran who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and rammed a truck into a crowd of revellers.

Edward Pettifer of Chelsea, London, poses in this undated handout picture in an unknown location.
Image: Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS

“The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans,” Pettifer’s family said in a statement issued by London’s metropolitan police.

A royal source said King Charles was deeply saddened to learn of Pettifer’s death and had been in touch with his family to pass on personal condolences.

Pettifer’s father Charles, a former British army officer, married Tiggy Legge-Bourke in 1999 shortly after she had stepped down as nanny to William and Harry.

The family remained close to British royalty and Pettifer’s stepbrother Tom was a page at William’s wedding in 2011.

Reuters

