Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on Gaza ceasefire, hostages deal

06 January 2025 - 10:03 By Hyonhee Shin
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a ceasefire deal in Gaza must be achieved.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a ceasefire deal in Gaza must be achieved.
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington wanted to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza concluded and the hostages brought out in the next two weeks.

A renewed push is underway to reach a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and return Israeli hostages before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining," Blinken told a press conference in South Korea, when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close.

Reuters

