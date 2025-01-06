World

Denzel Washington awarded presidential medal of freedom a week after being baptised

06 January 2025 - 14:26
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
US President Joe Biden presents the presidential medal of freedom to actor Denzel Washington during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Image: Ken Cedeno

American actor, producer and director Denzel Washington is one of 19 recipients of the prestigious presidential medal of freedom awarded by outgoing President Joe Biden.

This honour came just weeks after the award-winning actor was baptised and received his minister’s licence at the age of 70.

On Saturday, Biden held a star-studded ceremony at the White House to honour this latest group of medal of freedom recipients.

Among those honoured with Washington were U2 singer Bono, Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés, footballer Lionel Messi, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and British conservationist Jane Goodall.

The White House said the recipients exemplify the core values of leadership and service.

“These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

The presidential medal of freedom is the highest civilian award in the US, recognising people for exceptional contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the US, as well as world peace and other societal endeavours.

Biden praised the recipients, noting: “Great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot and put decency above all else. These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.”

For Washington, the award adds another milestone to an already illustrious career in Hollywood. Known for his compelling roles in films such as Training Day, Glory and Fences, Washington has garnered two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes and the 2016 Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

His contributions extend beyond his work on the screen. For more than 25 years he has served as the national spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, mentoring and inspiring countless young people across the nation.

The presidential medal of freedom was established by former president John F Kennedy in 1963, influenced by his brother Robert F Kennedy.

TimesLIVE

