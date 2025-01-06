The presidential medal of freedom is the highest civilian award in the US, recognising people for exceptional contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the US, as well as world peace and other societal endeavours.
Denzel Washington awarded presidential medal of freedom a week after being baptised
Image: Ken Cedeno
American actor, producer and director Denzel Washington is one of 19 recipients of the prestigious presidential medal of freedom awarded by outgoing President Joe Biden.
This honour came just weeks after the award-winning actor was baptised and received his minister’s licence at the age of 70.
On Saturday, Biden held a star-studded ceremony at the White House to honour this latest group of medal of freedom recipients.
Among those honoured with Washington were U2 singer Bono, Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés, footballer Lionel Messi, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and British conservationist Jane Goodall.
The White House said the recipients exemplify the core values of leadership and service.
“These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”
