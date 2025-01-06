World

Russia says it captured Ukrainian town, fighting continues in Kursk

Ukraine has invaded and retained an area of Russia since August last year, which may earn it some bargaining power

06 January 2025 - 10:45 By Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air strike in the village of Svesa, amid Russia's attack in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on January 4 2025.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Monday it had made an important advance in eastern Ukraine, but Russian war bloggers said Moscow's forces were continuing to fend off a major Ukrainian attack inside western Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured the town of Kurakhove which lies 32km south of Pokrovsk, an important Ukrainian logistics hub towards which Russia has been advancing for months.

At the same time, Russian war bloggers said Ukraine was attacking inside Russia's Kursk region for the second day on Monday, with one describing the situation as worrying.

Ukraine began a new offensive on Sunday in Kursk, in which its forces broke across the border on August 6 2024 and for the past five months have resisted Russian attempts to expel them.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces beat back the first Ukrainian attacks on Sunday just north of a highway running towards regional capital Kursk.

