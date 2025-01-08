Indonesia will formally join Brics as a full member, Brazil's government said on Monday, further expanding the group of major emerging economies that also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Indonesia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it welcomed the announcement and that "Brics membership is a strategic way to increase collaboration and partnership with other developing nations."
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, had previously expressed its desire to join the group as a means of strengthening emerging countries and furthering the interests of the so-called Global South.
Brazil, which holds the bloc's presidency in 2025, said in a statement that member states approved Indonesia's entry by consensus as part of an expansion push initially endorsed at the 2023 Brics summit in Johannesburg.
The South American nation noted that Jakarta's bid got the green light from the bloc in 2023 but the Southeast Asian country asked to join following the presidential election held last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.
"Indonesia shares with the other members of the group support for the reform of global governance institutions, and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South," the Brazilian government said.
The Brics group also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Indonesia joins Brics bloc as full member, Brazil says
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
Indonesia will formally join Brics as a full member, Brazil's government said on Monday, further expanding the group of major emerging economies that also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Indonesia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it welcomed the announcement and that "Brics membership is a strategic way to increase collaboration and partnership with other developing nations."
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, had previously expressed its desire to join the group as a means of strengthening emerging countries and furthering the interests of the so-called Global South.
Brazil, which holds the bloc's presidency in 2025, said in a statement that member states approved Indonesia's entry by consensus as part of an expansion push initially endorsed at the 2023 Brics summit in Johannesburg.
The South American nation noted that Jakarta's bid got the green light from the bloc in 2023 but the Southeast Asian country asked to join following the presidential election held last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.
"Indonesia shares with the other members of the group support for the reform of global governance institutions, and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South," the Brazilian government said.
The Brics group also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
READ MORE:
Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland
Tough year ahead for Ramaphosa as his leadership is expected to be tested
Trump has South Africa in his sights this year
G20 in push to boost role of global development banks
Brazil's Lula rushed to Sao Paulo for brain surgery, stable in ICU
WATCH | ‘We will work closely with the US’: Ramaphosa after Trump threatens Brics countries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos