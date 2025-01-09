World

LA fire tragedy: Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkins among celebs who lost homes

09 January 2025 - 11:46
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California.
Image: Ringo Chiu/REUTERS

Hollywood celebrities have been horrified watching their multimillion-dollar mansions burn to the ground during a devastating series of wildfires which began on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California — with no end in sight. 

At least seven fires have broken out, including in the wealthiest enclaves of the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Eaton Canyon, Sepulveda Basin and Hollywood Hills — affecting top tourist destinations such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl.

Famed comedian Billy Crystal lost his treasured Pacific Palisades home of 46 years.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” Crystal said in a statement to CNN.

“We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. 

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.”

Paris Hilton watched her Malibu beach home burn down on live TV. 

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she said on Instagram.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

She added: “We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most. To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us — you are our true heroes.”

Other stars who have lost their homes in the blaze include actor Anthony Hopkins, Diane Warren, Eugene Levy, Anna Faris, James Woods, Mark Hamill, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Ricki Lake and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards has been postponed to January 26 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The Oscars Nominations announcement has been postponed to January 19. Filming for Abbott Elementary, All American and Hacks has been paused and the BAFTA (British Film and TV Awards) Tea Party has been cancelled.

TimesLIVE

