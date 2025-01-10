World

UK's Labour government removes illegal migrants at fastest pace since 2018

10 January 2025 - 08:59 By Sachin Ravikumar
Britain is also planning a new sanctions regime to target the leaders of networks that smuggle tens of thousands of people into the country each year.
Image: 123RF/Steven Heap / File photo

Britain's Labour government said on Thursday it had removed 16,400 illegal migrants since coming to power in July, marking the highest rate of such removals since 2018.

On taking office, Prime Minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous Conservative government's scheme to send migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda, instead setting up a Border Security Command to crack down on illegal migration - a huge political issue in Britain.

Under the new system, officials have focused on breaking up the people smuggling gangs that help migrants enter Britain via small boats and worked to detain and remove those living illegally in the country.

"Our message to those wanting to come here illegally is clear – you are wasting your money putting your trust in these vile gangs and will be returned swiftly," Starmer said in a statement.

Britain is also planning a new sanctions regime to target the leaders of networks that smuggle tens of thousands of people into the country each year.

Over 36,800 people made the crossing in 2024, 25% more than the previous year, according to government data, while dozens have died in the attempt.

Enforced returns of illegal migrants have risen 24% year-over-year since Labour came to power, the government said. The removals include 2,580 foreign criminals.

Reuters

