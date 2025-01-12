World

Thousands without power after Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson, officials say

12 January 2025 - 17:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air strike in the village of Svesa, amid Russia's attack in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on January 4 2025.
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air strike in the village of Svesa, amid Russia's attack in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on January 4 2025.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/REUTERS

About 23,000 households were left without electricity after Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine damaged power equipment in the city, the local military administration said on Sunday.

The attack targeted the Dniprovsky district along the Dnipro River, an area of Kherson that is regularly shelled by Russian troops on the opposite bank.

Kherson's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Kherson city and about 50 settlements in the surrounding region had been shelled by Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

“The Russian military shelled social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging two multistorey buildings and eight private houses,” Prokudin said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Sunday called on allies to honour their promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including systems to counter Russian air attacks.

Reuters

READ MORE

Russia’s new car sales up 48% in 2024 despite sanctions over Ukraine war

Sales of new passenger cars in Russia rose by 48.4% year on year in 2024 to 1.571-million vehicles, Russian analytical agency Autostat said on Friday.
Motoring
2 days ago

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defence leaders prepare to meet in Germany

The US is expected to announce $500m (R9.44bn) in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday at a final gathering of President Joe Biden's weapons ...
News
3 days ago

Russia says it captured Ukrainian town, fighting continues in Kursk

Russia said on Monday it had made an important advance in eastern Ukraine but Russian war bloggers said Moscow's forces were continuing to fend off a ...
News
6 days ago

Scores of Ukrainian and Russian POWs head back home after swap

Ukraine and Russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners of war on Monday, with the two sides bringing home a combined total of more than 300 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman South Africa
  2. Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight South Africa
  3. Husband hands himself over to cops over fatal shooting in suspected affair South Africa
  4. 15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring ... South Africa
  5. Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave South Africa

Latest Videos

The A-listers You Need to Know in 2025
ANC January 8 Statement